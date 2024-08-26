A dam collapses in eastern Sudan after heavy rainfall. Local media report dozens missing

The Sudanese news outlet Medameek, citing the country's air force, reported more than 100 people were missing, and that many other villagers had climbed to hilltops to avoid the rising waters.

The dam, which is 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the city of Port Sudan, where many of the country's top officials have fled since a brutal conflict broke out in the country in April 2023 between the country's military and a paramilitary known as The Rapid Support Forces.

The war has wrecked civilian infrastructure and an already battered health care system. It has killed thousands of people and pushed many into starvation, with famine already confirmed in a sprawling camp for displaced people in the wrecked northern region of Darfur. Diplomats and aid officials say it is in the midst of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Sudan’s conflict has created the world’s largest displacement crisis. More than 10.7 million people have been forced to flee their homes since fighting began, according to the International Organization for Migration. Over 2 million of those have fled to neighboring countries.

Most recently, a cholera outbreak, fueled by flooding and poor sanitation facilities, has killed at least two dozen. In the month since the first suspected cases of cholera were reported, more than 650 cases and 28 deaths have been reported in five states, the World Health Organization said Friday.

WHO said an initial cholera vaccination campaign in Kassala in eastern Sudan has reached more than 50,000 people. It said more than 450,000 additional doses of oral cholera vaccine are in the pipeline to be delivered.

The reservoir created by the Arbaat dam supplied drinking water to the city.

Sudan's dams help it manage its seasonal floodwaters. The two upper branches of the Nile river meet in the country.

The dam burst on Saturday night following heavy rains, according to local media reports. Information has been difficult to gather in the area due to mobile network outages.