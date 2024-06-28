Breaking: Supreme Court makes it harder to charge Capitol riot defendants with obstruction, charge Trump faces
A Czech film fest opens with an honor for US actor and director Viggo Mortensen

An international film festival in the western Czech resort city of Karlovy Vary is kicking off with an honor for U.S. actor and director Viggo Mortensen
FILE - Viggo Mortensen attends the premiere of "The Dead Don't Hurt" during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sept. 8, 2023, in Toronto. An international film festival in the western Czech spa of Karlovy Vary has kicked off with an honor for U.S. actor and director Viggo Mortensen. Mortensen, who was nominated three times for the Academy Award as the best actor, will receive the Festival President's Award at Friday's June 28, 2024 opening ceremony and present the second movie he directed "The Dead Don't Hurt." (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Viggo Mortensen attends the premiere of "The Dead Don't Hurt" during the Toronto International Film Festival, Sept. 8, 2023, in Toronto. An international film festival in the western Czech spa of Karlovy Vary has kicked off with an honor for U.S. actor and director Viggo Mortensen. Mortensen, who was nominated three times for the Academy Award as the best actor, will receive the Festival President's Award at Friday's June 28, 2024 opening ceremony and present the second movie he directed "The Dead Don't Hurt." (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
PRAGUE (AP) — An international film festival in the western Czech resort city of Karlovy Vary is kicking off with an honor for U.S. actor and director Viggo Mortensen.

Mortensen, a three-time nominee for the Academy Award for best actor, is slated to receive the Festival President’s Award at Friday’s opening ceremony and present the second movie he directed, "The Dead Don’t Hurt.”

A special guest of the fest, Oscar-winning director and producer Steve Soderbergh, will present two movies, “Kafka” and “Mr Kneff,” in a retrospective called “The Wish to Be a Red Indian: Kafka and Cinema.”

The retrospective will feature movie adaptations of books by Franz Kafka to mark the 100th anniversary since the author’s death.

The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival runs through July 6. The grand jury, which includes Australian Oscar-winning actor Geoffrey Rush, will consider 12 movies for the top prize, the Crystal Globe.

