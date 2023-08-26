A crush at the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games in Madagascar kills at least 12

A crush at a stadium in Madagascar has left at least 12 people dead and 85 injured as sports fans attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
54 minutes ago
X

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A crush at a stadium in Madagascar left at least 12 people dead and 85 injured as sports fans attended the opening ceremony of the Indian Ocean Island Games, authorities said Saturday.

Government spokesperson Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy said that 33 of the injured remained in the HRJA Hospital.

The crush on Friday at the Mahamasina Stadium in the capital, Antananarivo, happened as people gathered at an entrance for the official opening of the regional multi-sports event.

Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Ntsay said Friday that 11 people were in critical condition following the crush, which happened at around 4.30 p.m. Ntsay visited victims at the hospital.

Spokesperson Rakotondrazafy did not give any update on those who were critically injured in her statement posted on Facebook.

President Andry Rajoelina was at the ceremony at Mahamasina Stadium and asked the crowd to observe a moment of silence. The opening ceremony went ahead.

The stadium, which is built to hold around 41,000 people, has been the site of deadly crushes before. One person died and at least 37 were injured in a crush ahead of a qualifying game for the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament between Madagascar and Senegal in 2018. In 2019, at least 15 people died in a stampede at a music concert at the stadium.

The Indian Ocean Island Games is a multi-sports event featuring nations from the region. Athletes from Comoros, Maldives, Mauritius, Mayotte, Reunion and Seychelles also compete at the games, which were first held in 1979.

Madagascar replaced original host the Maldives for this year's edition, which is scheduled to run from Aug. 25 to Sept. 3.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/news/hub

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

After Trump and 18 allies surrender, focus shifts to downtown Atlanta courtrooms14h ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

INTERACTIVE FEATURE
Compare head shots vs. mug shots for Trump and allies
18h ago

Credit: AJC File/Fulton County Jail

UPDATE
The last of 19 defendants in Trump case surrenders at Fulton jail
19h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump ex-director Harrison Floyd denied bond in court
14h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Black Voices for Trump ex-director Harrison Floyd denied bond in court
14h ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

THE JOLT
Mug shot merch? Trump cashes in on Fulton jail surrender
The Latest

Credit: AP

Chicago police are investigating a shooting at White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field
8m ago
Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for...
12m ago
Shelling kills civilians in Ukraine's northeast as fears grow of a second Russian...
21m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
LISTEN — ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast: ‘Trump Surrenders’
Where to find an updated edition of Friday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top