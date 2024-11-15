A Croatian corruption investigation snares the health minister and several others

“Personally, I am appalled by the idea that anyone in the health system would use their position for personal gains or for favors to anyone else,” Plenković said at a press conference. “The health system is a particularly sensitive department.

“We as a government have not and will not protect anyone from criminal prosecution if they are suspected of committing criminal acts, regardless of who that may be or which duty they have,” Plenković said.

Beroš' lawyer Laura Valković said he has rejected the graft accusations.

Croatia has had severe problems with systemic and political corruption. Among the 27 European Union member countries, it is generally ranked by international anti-graft groups as one of the most corrupt states.

The EPPO statement said that five of the suspects between June 2022 and Nov. 2024 “teamed up” to secure undue financial gains for two companies by promising and giving monetary rewards to relevant stakeholders.

“Their goal was to ensure that one of the companies was allowed to sell medical robotic devices for several hospitals in Croatia,” the statement added. The group are also suspected of offering bribes to manipulate the public procurement process and exclude market competition in favor of that company.

“Other suspects offered and handed over bribes to several relevant stakeholders in the public health system, including the minister of health and the directors of two hospitals, to gain their support for different contracts" funded by the EU or Croatia's national budget, said the EPPO statement.

This was attempted on at least four occasions but didn't work in case of an EU-funded project in the coastal town of Split, where the responsible person refused the offered bribe, the prosecutors said.

In other three cases in various hospitals in Zagreb, the statement said, “there are allegations that the minister of health, in exchange for a bribe received, issued approvals for the purchase of operating microscopes at unreasonably inflated prices, and provided funds for public procurement.”

The price was “unjustifiably increased by 619.582,64 euros ($654,000) to the detriment of the Croatian national budget,” it added.

The EPPO is the independent public prosecutors' office of the European Union. It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.