A competitor in the CrossFit Games has died during a swimming event at a Texas lake

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A competitor in the CrossFit Games has died while competing in a swimming event Thursday morning on a Texas lake.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said during a news conference that they were “deeply saddened” by the death of one of their athletes, and they were working with authorities on the investigation into the death.

An official with the Fort Worth Fire Department said they got called out around 8 a.m. to assist police because there “was a participant in the water that was down and hadn't been seen in some point in time.”