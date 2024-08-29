Breaking: Lanes reopen on I-75 in Cobb after fiery crash to start busy travel day
Nation & World News

A climate-related mass die-off leaves over 100 tons of dead fish collecting at a Greek port

Authorities say more than 100 tons of dead fish have been collected in and around the port of Volos, in central Greece, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations
Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)
By VAGGELIS KOUSIORAS and DEREK GATOPOULOS – Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago

VOLOS, Greece (AP) — More than 100 tons of dead fish were collected in and around the port of Volos in central Greece after a mass die-off linked to extreme weather fluctuations, authorities said Thursday.

The dead freshwater fish filled the bay 320 kilometers (200 miles) north of Athens, and nearby rivers. Water levels were swollen by floods in 2023, followed by months of severe drought.

The die-off has hit local businesses along the seafront, reducing commercial activity by 80% in the past three days, according to Volos’ Chamber of Commerce.

Fishing trawlers have been chartered by the regional authorities, along with earthmovers, to scoop the dead fish out of the sea and load them onto trucks bound for an incinerator.

The fish came from Lake Karla in central Greece, a body of water drained in the early 1960s and restored in 2018 to combat the effects of drought.

“There are millions of dead fish all the way from Lake Karla and 20 kilometers (12 miles) eastward,” Anna Maria Papadimitriou, the deputy regional governor of the central Thessaly area, told state-run television.

“Right now, there is a huge effort underway to clean up the millions of dead fish that have washed along the shorelines and riverbanks … an effort that involves multiple contractors,” she said.

Water levels rose abruptly in fall 2023 during a deadly storm that caused extensive flooding in central Greece, but have since receded due to low rainfall and successive summer heat waves.

The mayor of Volos lashed out at the regional authority, accusing it of acting too slowly, while the city’s Chamber of Commerce said it was taking legal action to seek damages after the sever drop in commercial activity.

“Businesses along the seafront, particularly in the catering industry, are now suspending operations,” the chamber said in a statement. “A strong stench along the seafront is repulsive to both residents and visitors … delivering a severe blow to tourism in Volos.” ___

Gatopoulos reported from Athens, Greece.

___

Follow AP coverage at: https://apnews.com/climate-and-environment

A bulldozer collects dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Workers collect dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A bulldozer collects dead fish from a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tons of dead fish fill a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tons of dead fish fill a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tons of dead fish fill a river near the port city of Volos, central Greece, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, following a mass die-off linked to extreme climate fluctuations. (AP Photo/Vaggelis Kousioras)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Drying lakes and thirsty trees: In drought-hit Greece, water trucks are keeping crops...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

11th victim found after a boat carrying migrants capsized on a river on the Serbia-Bosnia...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A Russian missile hits the Ukrainian president's home city as it mourns deaths in an...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

A dam collapses in eastern Sudan after heavy rainfall and local media report dozens...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman brings erotic drama ‘Babygirl’ to Venice Film Festival5m ago
Ukraine says US experts are helping figure out why a Ukrainian F-16 crashed in the war...9m ago
Germany deports 28 Afghan nationals to their homeland, the first since the Taliban...10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County