A Chinese spacecraft lands on moon's far side to collect rocks in growing space rivalry with US

A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon's far side to collect rocks in a growing space rivalry with U.S.
FILE - This photo provided on Jan. 12, 2019, by the China National Space Administration via Xinhua News Agency shows the lunar lander of the Chang'e-4 probe in a photo taken by the rover Yutu-2 on Jan. 11. China is preparing to launch a lunar probe Friday, May 3, 2024, that would land on the far side of the moon and return with samples that could provide insights into geological and other differences between the less-explored region and the better-known near side. (China National Space Administration/Xinhua News Agency via AP, File)

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese spacecraft has landed on the moon’s far side to collect rocks in a growing space rivalry with U.S.

The official Xinhua News Agency said the landing module touched down Sunday morning Beijing time.

The mission is the sixth in the Chang'e moon exploration program, which is named after a Chinese moon goddess. It will be the second to bring back samples, following the Chang'e 5, which did so from the near side in 2020.

The lander will use a mechanical arm and a drill to gather up to 2 kilograms (4.4 pounds) of surface and underground material to send back in a capsule that is currently orbiting the moon.

