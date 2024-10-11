A chilling nonfiction thriller about nuclear war is up for the UK's Baillie Gifford book prize

LONDON (AP) — A chilling, thriller-like account of how a nuclear war might unfold and two award-winning novelists are among finalists announced Thursday for Britain's leading nonfiction book prize.

American writer Annie Jacobsen’s “Nuclear War: A Scenario” is one of six books shortlisted for the 50,000 pound ($66,000) Baillie Gifford Prize. The book, which the judging panel called “deeply researched and terrifying,” offers a minute-by-minute account of what might happen if a rogue state launched nuclear missiles at the Pentagon.

Australia’s Richard Flanagan, best known as a novelist, is a finalist for his memoir “Question 7.” Flanagan won the Booker Prize for fiction in 2014 for his novel “The Narrow Road to the Deep North.”