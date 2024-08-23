A child was reported missing. A TV news helicopter crew spotted him on the roof playing hooky

Nation & World News

A TV news helicopter crew spotted a boy who had been reported missing but who was actually up on the roof of his New York City building playing hooky
NEW YORK (AP) — A TV news helicopter crew spotted a boy who had been reported missing but who was actually up on the roof of his New York City building playing hooky, the TV station reported.

The 9-year-old boy left his Brooklyn apartment at around 7 a.m. Thursday but did not show up to school, CBS News New York reported.

The boy's parents called police, who put out a description of the missing child including the orange tie he was wearing.

The CBS station sent a helicopter to the scene and reporter Dan Rice spotted the boy on the rooftop of his family’s building.

“As my pilot Eric Ross and I were circling around the building, we came across a person sitting in a chair over here on the rooftop. We zoomed in with the camera. It appeared to be the child that fit the description of the missing child,” Rice said.

Station employees called the police, and the helicopter crew hovered overhead until they arrived.

“He just packs up his computer and his book bag and goes off with the police officers,” Rice said. “They look back at our helicopter gave us a big thumbs up and took child down to his parents.”

A neighbor said he had been on the roof drinking coffee and had seen the child playing with his iPad but hadn't thought anything about it.

The first day of school for most New York City public school students is Sept. 5, but school started on Aug. 12 for the Success Academy charter school chain, whose uniforms feature orange ties.

