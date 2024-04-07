Nation & World News

A child is dead and 2 adults are hospitalized in a car crash with a semitruck in Idaho, police say

Idaho State Police say a driver crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a semi-truck, killing a child and sending two adults to the hospital
By Associated Press
44 minutes ago

A driver crossed into oncoming traffic early Sunday morning and slammed into a semitruck, killing a child and sending two adults to the hospital, according to the Idaho State Police.

The kid, who was in a child safety seat, died of injuries at the scene. The driver, a 39-year-old woman from Roseville, California, and a passenger, a 35-year-old man from Butte, Montana, were transported by air ambulance to the hospital, police said. Both adults were wearing their seatbelts.

The semitruck driver, a 47-year-old man from Twin Falls, Idaho, was also wearing a seatbelt and wasn't transported to a hospital, police said.

The collision in southern Idaho closed the highway for six hours, and remains under investigation.

——

This article has been updated to correct that the adult passenger was a male and not a female.

