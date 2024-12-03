A chef whose van was stolen with 2,500 pies inside is urging the thieves to donate the loot

LONDON (AP) — A British chef has urged thieves who stole a van with 2,500 savory pies inside to “do the right thing” and donate the edible loot to the needy.

Tommy Banks, who owns two Michelin-starred restaurants and a pub in the northern English county of Yorkshire, said a member of staff discovered the van was missing, along with its cargo of steak and ale, turkey and butternut squash pies intended for a Christmas market in the city of York. The food has been valued at 25,000 pounds ($32,000).

Banks said the van was insured, but he implored the vehicle thieves not to let the food go to waste. In an Instagram video, he suggested they drop the pies at a community center or other venue.