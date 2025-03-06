A charity kitchen brings hope to displaced Palestinians in the West Bank during Ramadan

The raid has been deadly and destructive, emptying out several urban refugee camps that house descendants of Palestinians who fled wars with Israel decades ago.

The refugees have been told they will not be allowed to return for a year. In the meantime, many of them have no access to kitchens, are separated from their communities, and are struggling to mark the end of the daily Ramadan fast with what are typically lavish meals.

“The situation is difficult,” said Abdullah Kamil, governor of the Tulkarem area. He said some are drawing hope from the charity kitchen, which has expanded its usual operations to provide daily meals for up to 700 refugees, an effort to “meet the needs of the people, especially during the month of Ramadan."

For Mansour Awfa, 60, the meals are a bright spot in a dark time. He fled from the Tulkarem refugee camp in early February and does not know when he can return.

“This is the house where I was raised, where I lived, and where I spent my life,” he said of the camp. “I’m not allowed to go there.”

Awfa, his wife and four children have been living in a relative’s city apartment, where they sleep on thin mattresses on the floor.

“Where do we go? Where is there to go?” he asked. “But thanks to God, we are waiting to receive meals and aid from some warmhearted people.”