A cardiologist testifies that Maradona was a high-risk patient and should have recovered in a clinic

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A cardiologist testified on Thursday that Diego Maradona was considered a “high-risk patient” and said that the authorities at the clinic where he underwent surgery days before his death recommended that the former national team captain should have to recover in a rehabilitation clinic rather than in a private home.

"He was a high-risk patient who was experiencing withdrawal symptoms and required significant care," Sebastián Nani, head of cardiology at the Olivos Clinic, testified to the court trying seven healthcare professionals for the alleged negligent homicide of the former player.

Maradona, who led Argentina to the World Cup title in 1986, died on Nov. 25, 2020 while undergoing home care on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, days after undergoing surgery for a hematoma that formed between his skull and brain. He was 60.