Breaking: Rivian and VW finalize joint venture worth up to $5.8 billion
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

A Canadian teen is in critical condition with what is believed to be bird flu

A Canadian teen is hospitalized in critical condition with what is believed to be bird flu
This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue). (CDC/NIAID via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This colorized electron microscope image released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on March 26, 2024, shows avian influenza A H5N1 virus particles (yellow), grown in Madin-Darby Canine Kidney (MDCK) epithelial cells (blue). (CDC/NIAID via AP)
By MIKE STOBBE – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — A Canadian teen is hospitalized in critical condition with what is believed to be bird flu, a British Columbia health official said Tuesday.

It’s not clear how the teenager picked up the virus, which has been detected recently in wild birds and poultry in the province, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's health officer. The teen is not known to have any contact with infected animals, she said.

Officials have released few details about the patient. Henry saidl the teen was healthy before developing symptoms more than a week ago — initially eye redness, cough and fever — and has been hospitalized with a respiratory illness since Friday in Vancouver.

Initial testing indicated the infection is from bird flu. Officials believe it is the Type A H5N1 bird flu but are awaiting confirmation. H5N1 has been spreading widely in the U.S. among wild birds, poultry, cows and a number of other animals. This year, 46 people in the U.S. — mostly farmworkers — have tested positive with mostly mild symptoms.

In Canada, testing has been done on about three dozen people who were in contact with the teen. None of them have evidence of infection, Henry said.

Officials are trying to figure out how the teen was infected, although Henry said that may never be determined. In British Columbia, the virus has been detected in poultry, wild birds and some small animals, mostly when birds are migrating through the area.

The Canadian case was in the Fraser Valley area in southern British Columbia.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

CDC calls for expanded testing for bird flu after blood tests reveal more farmworker...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Don't wait for a holiday surge. Now is a good time to get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Why you should never wash your turkey
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Dozens of fires still burn in US Northeast but California fire is under relative control41m ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge delays ruling on whether to scrap Trump's conviction in hush money case4m ago
USC football placed on 1 year of probation, fined $50,000 by NCAA for violating coaching...6m ago
Residents urged to shelter in place after apparent explosion at Louisville business10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election boards certified Trump’s win. Some Republicans objected to the law1h ago
Laken Riley case: Jose Ibarra waives right to jury in murder trial
He sold $1.3M in Taylor Swift, UGA, Masters tickets. Police say they were fake