A Canadian teen is in critical condition with what is believed to be bird flu

NEW YORK (AP) — A Canadian teen is hospitalized in critical condition with what is believed to be bird flu, a British Columbia health official said Tuesday.

It’s not clear how the teenager picked up the virus, which has been detected recently in wild birds and poultry in the province, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia's health officer. The teen is not known to have any contact with infected animals, she said.

Officials have released few details about the patient. Henry saidl the teen was healthy before developing symptoms more than a week ago — initially eye redness, cough and fever — and has been hospitalized with a respiratory illness since Friday in Vancouver.