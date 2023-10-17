A busy summer pushes United Airlines to a $1.14 billion profit, but fuel cost will hurt 4Q results

The summer travel season was very good for U.S. airlines, but rising fuel prices are setting up a turbulent fourth quarter

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
54 minutes ago

United Airlines said Tuesday that it earned $1.14 billion in the vacation-heavy third quarter, but the airline forecast surprisingly weak profit the rest of the year due to surging jet fuel prices.

United said fourth-quarter adjusted profit would be between $1.50 and $1.80 per share, well below Wall Street expectations for $2.09 per share.

The third quarter, however, was strong all around for the Chicago-based airline. United said after the market closed Tuesday that revenue increased more than 12% over the same period last year, led by international flights.

United said it set quarterly profit records for service to both Europe and Asia, as more Americans traveled beyond U.S. borders. Domestic revenue also grew, though not as much.

United's net income of $1.14 billion compared with $942 million a year earlier. The airline said earnings adjusted to exclude unusual items worked out to $3.65 per share, beating the Wall Street forecast of $3.38 per share, according to a FactSet survey of analysts.

Revenue rose to $14.48 billion, topping the analysts' prediction of $14.43 billion.

United's report comes after rival Delta Air Lines posted a $1.1 billion profit last week. Delta saw particular strength in sales of premium seats and international flights. It predicted that fourth-quarter revenue would rise as much 11% compared with a year ago.

Both airlines are seeing the cost of new labor contracts — particularly with pilots — weigh on their results. United agreed in July to raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years in a deal that the Air Line Pilots Association valued at $10 billion over that span.

The price of jet fuel has also risen since mid-summer, although it remains cheaper than a year ago. Still, several airlines reduced their third-quarter profit forecasts in recent weeks as pump prices exceeded their expectations when the quarter began.

United declined to make officials available for comment on the results until Wednesday, when they hold a conference call with analysts and reporters.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Women rappers finally shatter Atlanta’s hip-hop ceiling5h ago

Credit: File photo

‘Deadly plan:’ Duluth doctor pleads guilty in plot to have girlfriend killed
51m ago

Credit: Innocence Project of Florida

UPDATED
Man exonerated 16 years after wrongful conviction killed by Georgia deputy
2h ago

Credit: AP

DEVELOPING STORY
Jim Jordan fails to win House speaker’s job on first ballot
3h ago

Credit: AP

DEVELOPING STORY
Jim Jordan fails to win House speaker’s job on first ballot
3h ago

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Trump RICO case attracts army of defense attorneys
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Jordan loses 20 Republicans in speaker's vote, creating uphill climb to win gavel
7m ago
Trump returns to his civil fraud trial, hears an employee and an appraiser testify...
8m ago
How China's Belt and Road Initiative is changing after a decade of big projects and big...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Floyd County Sheriff's Office

County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
5h ago
Mike Luckovich has a message for the Phillies from Braves fans
An early Halloween: Things to do with your grandkids this week
9h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top