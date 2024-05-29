Nation & World News

A bus plunges into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 20 passengers

Officials say a speeding passenger bus has crashed off a highway and fallen into a ravine in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 20 passengers
This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)
Updated 21 minutes ago

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A speeding passenger bus crashed off a mountainous highway and fell into a ravine in southwest Pakistan early Wednesday, killing at least 20 passengers, police and government officials said.

Local police officer Asghar Ali said the accident happened in Washuk town as the bus was traveling from Turbat, the second largest city in Baluchistan province, to Quetta, the province's capital.

Local media pictures showed the wreckage at the bottom of a rocky ravine.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed sorrow over the accident.

Road accidents are common in Pakistan where traffic rules and safety standards are sparsely followed, even on battered roads in particularly rugged areas.

At least 20 people were killed and another 30 were injured earlier this month in a similar incident.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta counties certify May primary election results

Credit: Jim Gaines

Republican member of Fulton elections board won’t certify primary results

Credit: GDC & AJC staff photo

Georgia correctional officer charged with murder in death of state prison inmate

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case
The Latest
Georgian parliament overrides presidential veto of the divisive foreign influence bill
13m ago
US Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas fights off challenge from gun-rights activist in GOP...
33m ago
South Africans begins voting in an election seen as their country's most important in 30...
40m ago
Featured

Credit: Rosana Lucia

How to find memorable dining in Savannah
Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case