Bus crash near Venice, Italy, kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists

Italian authorities say at least 21 people have been killed and 18 injured in a bus crash near Venice

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By GIADA ZAMPANO – Associated Press
Updated 11 minutes ago
X

ROME (AP) — At least 21 people were killed and 18 injured in a fiery bus crash in Mestre, Italy, just across the Venetian Lagoon from old Venice, where firefighters and other emergency responders worked into the night trying to extract bodies and squelch the flames.

The bus was carrying foreign tourists, including Ukrainians, according to a Venice official, when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday en route to a camping site near the community of Marghera.

“The people in the bus found themselves surrounded by flames, ” said Mauro Luongo, commander of the Venice firefighters team. “The scene we found was terrible. It took about one hour to extract some of the bodies.”

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that the crash scene was “apocalyptic” and declared the city in a state of mourning.

Four of the injured were in serious condition following the accident, which happened on the mainland just 9 km (3.7 miles) northwest of the old city of Venice, said Renato Boraso, a Venice city official. Two of the dead were children, Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said.

The injured were transferred to five different hospitals in the region.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire.

The Veneto region governor, Luca Zaia, told RAI state television that the cause of the accident was still unclear.

“This is an important tragedy, but it's difficult to understand how it happened," he said. "The bus was new and electric, and that street wasn't particularly problematic.”

In 2017, 16 people on a bus carrying Hungarian students died in an accident near the northern city of Verona. And in 2013, 40 people were killed in one of Italy's worst vehicle accidents when a bus plunged off a viaduct close to the southern city of Avellino.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
McCarthy ousted as U.S. House speaker; how Ga. reps voted1h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

Police: Man involved in SWAT standoff in DeKalb shot at construction workers
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

More Bellingham heroics for Real Madrid in the Champions League. Arsenal and Man United...
8m ago
Mike Pence says he is 'deeply disappointed' in vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House...
12m ago
Man United stunned by Galatasaray as Ten Hag's team loses 3-2 in the Champions League
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How Georgia delegation voted on Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster
2h ago
ATLANTA HALLOWEEN
Zombies and goblins and scares — oh my!
3h ago
Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top