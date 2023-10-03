BreakingNews
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House

A bus crash near Italian city of Venice kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists

Italian authorities say at least 21 people have been killed and 18 injured in a bus crash near Venice

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By GIADA ZAMPANO – Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
X

ROME (AP) — A bus carrying foreign tourists including Ukrainians crashed near the Italian city of Venice when it fell from an elevated street Tuesday, killing at least 21 people and injuring 18 others, authorities said.

Four of the injured were in serious condition following the accident in the Mestre borough, on the mainland opposite the historic old city of Venice, said Renato Boraso, a Venice city official. Two of the dead were children, Venice prefect Michele Di Bari said.

Boraso confirmed that some of the victims are Ukrainians, and said the bus was bringing tourists to a camping site.

Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the scene of the crash was “apocalyptic” and that he had already declared the “city's mourning" for the “numerous victims” who were on the bus.

According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre's railway tracks, where it caught fire. Emergency crews were on the scene.

Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed her “deepest sorrow” after the crash.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BREAKING
Fulton prosecutors float plea deals to Trump defendants1h ago

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

TOP NATIONAL STORY
Kevin McCarthy ousted as speaker of the U.S. House
3m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

UPDATE
Man in custody after SWAT standoff in DeKalb that led to lockdown
25m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
2h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Georgia prison conditions at crisis level, protesters say
2h ago

Credit: Ric Watkins / AJC file images

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
How Atlanta became the nation’s rap capital: A brief timeline
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

There was power loss before plane crash that killed ex-NFL player Russ Francis...
9m ago
North Dakota lawmaker killed in plane crash had recently earned commercial pilot's...
17m ago
Jury selection begins in trial of fallen cryptocurrency mogul Sam Bankman-Fried
19m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

How Georgia delegation voted on Speaker Kevin McCarthy ouster
31m ago
ATLANTA HALLOWEEN
Zombies and goblins and scares — oh my!
2h ago
Georgia becomes 30th state to allows NIL deals for high school athletes
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top