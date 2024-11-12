A bus carrying wedding guests falls into a river in northern Pakistan, killing 18

MANSEHRA, Pakistan (AP) — A bus carrying about two dozen wedding guests fell into the Indus River in northern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing at least 18 people, officials said.

It happened in the Gilgit Baltistan region as the bus was heading to Chakwal, a city in Punjab province, government spokesman Faizullah Farqan said.

He said a search for bodies continued, and so far only one woman had been found alive and was being treated at a hospital.