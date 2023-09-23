A bombing at a checkpoint in Somalia killed at least 15 people, authorities say

An explosives-laden vehicle has detonated at a security checkpoint in the central Somalia city of Beledweyne

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By OMAR FARUK – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — An explosives-laden vehicle detonated Saturday at a security checkpoint in the central Somalia city of Beledweyne, killing at least 15 people and wounding 40 others, authorities said.

Abdifatah Mohamed Yusuf, the director-general of the Hirshabelle Ministry of Humanitarian and Disaster Management, confirmed the deaths.

“Twenty of the wounded have been admitted to Beledweyne hospitals, while another 20 are in critical condition, prompting a request for their airlift to Mogadishu for advanced medical treatment,” he said.

Hirshabelle is a state that includes Beledweyne, which is the capital of the Hiran region and has been the center of the Somali government's latest military offensive against extremists from East Africa's al-Qaeda affiliate, al-Shabab.

Images on social media showed black smoke billowing and a smashed truck cab blazing at the checkpoint.

Dr. Suleyman Abdi Ali, the director of Beledweyne General Hospital, said the bodies of 10 victims were brought to his hospital.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from al-Shabab, which often carries out such attacks and controls parts of Somalia.

“It was a truck loaded with explosive devices that forcefully passed through the government-manned checkpoint, and a pickup vehicle belonging to security personnel was chasing it when it exploded,” witness Abdikadir Arba, who said he was about 200 meters away and was one of the first responders, told The Associated Press by phone.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Opposition to Atlanta training center takes national stage5h ago

Man arrested after opening fire outside Gordon County Jail, sheriff says
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Brian Kemp on why he’ll back Donald Trump if he wins the GOP nod
4h ago

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. makes history, Charlie Morton hurts finger in Braves’ win
10h ago

Credit: AP

Ronald Acuña Jr. makes history, Charlie Morton hurts finger in Braves’ win
10h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

District attorneys ask court to block new Georgia oversight panel
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Tropical Storm Ophelia moves inland over North Carolina as coastal areas lashed with wind...
11m ago
Pakistan's prime minister says manipulation of coming elections by military is...
19m ago
Pope Francis insists Europe doesn't have a migrant emergency and challenges countries to...
26m ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 6 high school football scoreboard: Eziomume has huge game
12h ago
FROM OUR ARCHIVES
The two things you need to know about Lucy McBath
Jonesboro councilman in home stretch of Clayton State degree, track career
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top