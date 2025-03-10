A boat capsizes in Congo and 25 are dead, many of them soccer players

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A boat has capsized in southwestern Congo and killed 25 people, many of them soccer players, authorities said Monday.

The players were returning from a match in Mushie city in Maï-Ndombe province on Sunday night when the vessel capsized on the Kwa River, said Alexis Mputu, the provincial spokesman.

Mputu suggested that the poor visibility at night may have been a factor.