A big fire at a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt injures at least 38 people

Egyptian authorities say a huge fire that broke out in a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt has injured at least 38 people

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By SAMY MAGDY – Associated Press
Updated 24 minutes ago
X

CAIRO (AP) — A huge fire broke out early Monday at a police facility in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 38 people before firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze several hours later, authorities said.

The cause of the fire, which ripped through the multistory police headquarters in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia, was not immediately clear.

Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq, whose ministry oversees police forces, rushed to the site in the city of Ismailia, about 125 kilometers (77 miles) northeast of Cairo. He said a committee was set up to investigate the fire.

Hossam Abdel-Ghaffar, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry, said in a statement that 12 of the injured were treated at the site, while 26 others were taken to hospitals. All but two suffered from breathing difficulties; seven of the injured were treated and discharged, he said.

It was not immediately clear how many police were in the building at the time. Local media reported that the police building was severely damaged in the blaze.

Videos circulating on social media shows flames and black smoke pouring out of the building. The state-run MENA news agency said firefighters managed to put out the fire after several hours.

Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths. In August 2022, a fire at a packed Coptic Orthodox church during morning services in Cairo killed 41 worshippers in what was one of Egypt's deadliest fires in recent years.

Last year, there were more than 49,300 fires in Egypt, resulting in 203 deaths and injuries to 855 people, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

Groups warn attacks on prospective jurors in Trump trial could escalate41m ago

Credit: Martha Dalton

Fulton tops state list of schools excelling in literacy performance
1h ago

Metro Atlanta shootings kill 2 teenagers within 3 hours, police say
14h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
1h ago

Credit: AP

GET SCHOOLED BLOG
DOWNEY: Let’s admit qualified teens to college by random drawings
1h ago

Credit: AP

Congress averted a government shutdown. Here is how Georgia lawmakers voted
19h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines...
6m ago
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed as Japan business confidence rises and US shutdown...
41m ago
5 missing people are located after a Spanish nightclub fire, leaving the death toll at 13
47m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Here’s what you need to know as Braves get ready for postseason
21h ago
Jimmy Carter birthday weekend: How Georgia is celebrating
Spencer Strider sets Braves franchise record for most strikeouts in a season
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top