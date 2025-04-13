A beloved pet tortoise is reunited with its family weeks after disappearing in a Mississippi tornado

KOKOMO, Miss. (AP) — Myrtle, a cherished pet tortoise, has been reunited with its family in Mississippi weeks after disappearing during a deadly tornado outbreak in March.

“He’s been through a lot,” said Myrtle's grateful owner, Tiffany Emanuel. “I know that he knows just as much as I do that every step of the way I’m going to be there helping him, caring for him, making sure he gets, you know, the help that he needs.”

The Emanuel family fled their home in the rural Kokomo area as a tornado hit on March 15. They returned to find two pine trees had fallen on top of their tortoise's backyard home.