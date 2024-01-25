A bear was killed by a hunter months after it captivated a Michigan neighborhood

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A 350-pound black bear that perched for hours in a tree, causing a Mother's Day spectacle last spring in northern Michigan, was killed by a hunter, authorities said.

“It makes me sad, because I was just envisioning it living peacefully in the forest somewhere, thriving as a bear does,” said Ashlea Walter, who was among dozens of people who watched in May as authorities responded to a bear in a Traverse City neighborhood.

The bear was killed four months later in September in Emmet County, the Traverse City Record-Eagle reported.