A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death near London. A 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested

British police say that a 15-year-old girl has been stabbed to death while on her way to school and a 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with her death

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

LONDON (AP) — A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death while on her way to school just south of London on Wednesday morning, and a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested in connection with her death, police said.

The Metropolitan Police said that officers were at the scene at around 8:30 a.m., around two minutes after receiving reports that the girl was stabbed in Croydon, a busy residential and business district just south of London.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain said that police vehicles, paramedics and an air ambulance were dispatched, but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

Around 75 minutes after the stabbing, Brittain said that a 17-year-old male suspect, who may have known the victim, was arrested not far from the scene of the crime.

Brittain said the suspect, who wasn't identified, was in custody awaiting questioning and added that police weren't searching for anyone else in connection with the killing.

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare, and I know the officers who responded this morning, along with our emergency service colleagues, are devastated at the victim’s death," he said near the scene of the stabbing.

“This is an emotion I share and I know people across Croydon will be feeling the same," he said.

A white forensic tent has been erected within a police cordon at the scene.

Stabbings involving young people aren't uncommon in London, but it is relatively rare for such incidents to involve girls.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that he was “heartbroken” by the death and expressed sympathy with the girl's family and local community.

The girl, who hasn't been named, was a student at the Old Palace of John Whitgift School, a private girls’ school in Croydon.

The school expressed its shock at the “senseless and tragic death of our much-loved and valued friend and pupil.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Man in custody following SWAT standoff near Atlanta school1h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia SAT scores down slightly, but fell less than national average
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves Nation: Home-field advantage is so close, magic numbers drop again
4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Supreme Court decision signals Georgia redistricting map makeover
4h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

The Jolt: Supreme Court decision signals Georgia redistricting map makeover
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Tributes pour in for former President Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Who’s being listened to on the global stage? Increasingly not who you might think
12m ago
Azerbaijan arrests the former head of separatist government after recapturing...
20m ago
McIlroy says LIV defectors miss Ryder Cup more than Team Europe misses them
21m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves overcome six-run deficit to defeat Cubs in Dansby Swanson’s return
11h ago
Carter presidential library moves birthday plans amid shutdown threat
17h ago
What a government shutdown could mean in Georgia
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top