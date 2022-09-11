9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary

The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people, reconfigured national security policy and spurred a U.S. "war on terror" worldwide. Sunday's observances came little more than a month after a U.S. drone strike killed a key al-Qaida figure who helped plot the 9/11 attacks, Ayman al-Zawahri.

Pierre Roldan, who lost his cousin Carlos Lillo, a paramedic, said “we had some form of justice” when a U.S. raid killed Osama bin Laden in 2011.

“Now that al-Zawahri is gone, at least we’re continuing to get that justice,” Roldan said.

The self-proclaimed mastermind of the attacks, Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, still awaits a long-postponed military tribunal. An attorney for one of Mohammed's co-defendants this week confirmed ongoing negotiations toward a potential agreement to avoid a trial and impose lesser but still lengthy sentences.

The Sept. 11 attacks stirred — for a time — a sense of national pride and unity for many, while also subjecting Muslim Americans to years of suspicion and bigotry and engendering debate over the balance between safety and civil liberties. In ways both subtle and plain, the aftermath of 9/11 ripples through American politics and public life to this day.

But like some other victims' relatives, Jay Saloman fears that Americans' consciousness of 9/11 is receding.

“It was a terrorist attack against our country that day. And theoretically, everybody should remember it and, you know, take precautions and watch out," said Saloman, who lost his brother, Wayne Saloman.

By tradition, no political figures speak at the ground zero ceremony. The observance centers, instead, on relatives reading aloud the names of the dead.

Like a growing number of readers, firefighter Jimmy Riches’ namesake nephew wasn’t born yet when his relative died. But the boy took the podium to honor him.

“You’re always in my heart. And I know you are watching over me,” he said.

Nikita Shah wore a T-shirt that bore the de facto epigraph of the annual commemoration — “never forget” — and the name of her father, Jayesh Shah. She was 10 when he was killed.

The family later moved to Houston but often returns to New York for the anniversary to be "around people who kind of experienced the same type of grief and the same feelings after 9/11,” said Shah.

Readers often add personal remarks that form an alloy of American sentiments about Sept. 11 — grief, anger, toughness, appreciation for first responders and the military, appeals to patriotism, hopes for peace, occasional political barbs, and a poignant accounting of the graduations, weddings, births and daily lives that victims have missed. A few readers note recent events, this year ranging from the still ongoing coronavirus pandemic to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Some relatives also lament that a nation which came together — to some extent — after the attacks has since splintered apart. So much so that federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies, which were reshaped to focus on international terrorism after 9/11, now see the threat of domestic violent extremism as equally urgent.

"It took a tragedy to unite us. It should not take another tragedy to unite us again," said Andrew Colabella, whose cousin, John DiGiovanni, died in the 1993 bombing World Trade Center bombing that presaged 9/11.

Beyond the attack sites, communities around the country marked the day with candlelight vigils, interfaith services and other commemorations. Some Americans joined in volunteer projects on a day that is federally recognized as both Patriot Day and a National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Others observed the anniversary with their own reflections.

More than 70 of Sekou Siby’s co-workers perished at Windows on the World, the restaurant atop the trade center’s north tower. He had the day off because another cook asked him to switch shifts.

The Ivorian immigrant wrestled with how to comprehend such horror in a country where he’d come looking for a better life. And Siby, now president of restaurant workers’ advocacy group ROC United, said ahead of the anniversary that the attacks made him wary of becoming attached to people when “you have no control over what’s going to happen to them next.”

“Every 9/11 is a reminder," he said, “of what I lost that I can never recover.”

___

Associated Press journalists Colleen Long in Washington and Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut, contributed.

Combined Shape Caption A man places his hand on name engravings during ceremonies to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden participates in a wreath laying ceremony while visiting the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, to honor and remember the victims of the September 11th terror attack. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption New York City mayor Eric Adams, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and New York Governor Kathy Hochul stand for the national anthem at the ceremony to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption First responders stand in a driving rain as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at sunrise on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption First responders and guests stand in a driving rain after a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at sunrise on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption People gather on Cedar Street by the perimeter of the commemoration ceremony during a moment of silence on the 21st anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah) Credit: Stefan Jeremiah

Combined Shape Caption Pennsylvania mounted police officers stand in a field over looking the Wall of Names before a ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) Credit: Barry Reeger

Combined Shape Caption A visitor looks at the Wall of Names before a ceremony commemorating the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa., Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) Credit: Barry Reeger

Combined Shape Caption A flower is visible on one of the benches at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial outside the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption First responders salute as a U.S. flag is unfurled at the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at sunrise on the morning of the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption Flowers are visible on one of the benches at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial outside the Pentagon in Washington, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, during a ceremony to honor and remember the victims of the September 11th terror attack. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to New York City mayor Eric Adams at the ceremony to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the National September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption A bugler plays taps before the reading of the names of Massachusetts victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption A Montgomery County deputy salutes the flags during a September 11th Observance ceremony on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, held at the Montgomery County Veterans Memorial Park Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Michael Wyke/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Michael Wyke

Combined Shape Caption Case Wright, of Bellows Falls, Vt., gives a thumbs up to the firefighters that walk by during the third annual "Walk to Remember" to honor the 343 New York City firefighters who died on Sept. 11, 2001. Area firefighters walked the streets of Bellows Falls on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP) Credit: Kristopher Radder