900 apply for NY's first licenses to sell recreational pot

“We look forward to building the nation’s most equitable and diverse cannabis market,” the cannabis office tweeted Wednesday.

That's why the first licenses are reserved for businesses and nonprofit groups with a leader who was convicted of a marijuana offense or has a close relation who was. There are other requirements, including experience running a business that was profitable for at least two years.

Other people will be able to apply later. The state wants to award half its recreational pot licenses to applicants who are people of color, women, struggling farmers, disabled veterans or residents of communities that endured heavy pot policing.

The state also has pledged to establish a $200 million fund for startup grants, loans and other assistance for those licensees.

Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig