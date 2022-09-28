ajc logo
X

900 apply for NY's first licenses to sell recreational pot

National & World News
22 minutes ago
More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state’s first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied for a chance to open New York state's first legal dispensaries for recreational marijuana, regulators said Wednesday.

The state has said it plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past pot convictions or their relatives. Some 903 applications came in before the deadline passed Monday, the state Office of Cannabis Management tweeted.

A message was sent to the agency asking when the licenses will be awarded.

There's no exact date yet for sales to begin in New York, which is expected to become one of the country's biggest legal cannabis markets.

Officials aim to ensure it creates opportunities for people who were most affected by pot policing, which resulted in disproportionate arrests of Black and Latino people.

“We look forward to building the nation’s most equitable and diverse cannabis market,” the cannabis office tweeted Wednesday.

That's why the first licenses are reserved for businesses and nonprofit groups with a leader who was convicted of a marijuana offense or has a close relation who was. There are other requirements, including experience running a business that was profitable for at least two years.

Other people will be able to apply later. The state wants to award half its recreational pot licenses to applicants who are people of color, women, struggling farmers, disabled veterans or residents of communities that endured heavy pot policing.

The state also has pledged to establish a $200 million fund for startup grants, loans and other assistance for those licensees.

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Seth Wenig

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Editors' Picks

Credit: Barbara Gauntt

Taking a look at coaches Georgia Tech might consider4h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

3 Atlanta Public Schools administrators on leave amid internal review
6h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Hurricane Ian prompts Atlanta Public Schools to cancel some events
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
50m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Woman assaulted on Covington trail while walking dog; 2 suspects at large
50m ago

Credit: Alan Mauldin

Southwest Georgia farmers breath cautious sigh of relief with reduced chance of heavy...
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

RFK assassin Sirhan asks to go home to live 'in peace'
8m ago
Police uncertain if girl killed in shootout was abducted
10m ago
Georgia election officials discuss breach, security measures
14m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
Clock ticking on search for Georgia Tech athletic director
21h ago
MLB monitoring Hurricane Ian for crucial Braves series with Mets
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top