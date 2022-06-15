BreakingNews
WEATHER ALERT: Atlanta breaks record as temps hover near 100 degrees
9 pitches, 3 Ks _ Astros twice immaculate against Rangers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Luis Garcia throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

28 minutes ago
Two Houston pitchers had immaculate innings against the Texas Rangers, striking out three batters on nine pitches

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Nine pitches, three strikeouts. Houston pitchers had two immaculate innings against the Texas Rangers.

Houston starter Luis Garcia retired the side in the second inning when he struck out Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Brad Miller on nine consecutive pitches. Those were among nine strikeouts for the right-hander in his six innings.

When Phil Maton took over for Garcia on the mound to start the seventh inning, the reliever had his own immaculate inning — against the same three hitters. Maton struck out Lowe, Duran and Miller on nine pitches.

Astros and Rangers officials said it was the first time in MLB history to have two nine-pitch, three-strikeout innings in the same game — either both by one team, or each team recording one.

