BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Trump arrives at Miami courthouse to surrender in criminal probe
X

Drug deal likely sparked Denver mass shooting after Nuggets' NBA win, police say

National & World News
By COLLEEN SLEVIN, Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
Police say a shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets’ first NBA championship win was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong

DENVER (AP) — A shooting in downtown Denver amid fans celebrating the Nuggets' first NBA championship victory was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong and left 10 people wounded, including one of two suspected shooters, police said Tuesday.

All of the injured are expected to survive, including five or six people that police believe were bystanders not involved in the drug deal, Police Chief Ron Thomas.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

DENVER (AP) — Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in downtown Denver where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said. A wounded suspect was taken into custody.

Investigators believe multiple shots were fired in a dispute between several people roughly a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. — about 3 1/2 hours after the game — and three of the wounded were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement. The suspect, a man, was one of the seven people who suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time," police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. A news conference was scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

"It did occur in the area where we had the largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night,” he said, but the crowd had “diminished quite a bit at that point.”

The gunfire broke out in downtown Denver’s LoDo district, which is known for its restaurants and nightlife. Shepman said a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Yellow police tape sealed off the area overnight Tuesday as investigators scoured the scene, which was dotted with evidence markers and what appeared to be detritus left over from the celebrations, including an e-scooter and a green rental bike.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation as “expansive.”

Eight people were hospitalized at Denver Health Medical Center — one in critical condition, one in fair and six in good condition, spokesperson Heather Burke said. She said questions about the two additional wounded people should be directed to police.

___

The story has been updated to correct that suspect was one of 10 people shot at scene, according to police.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

Lobbypalooza: Lawmakers begin reviewing billions of dollars in tax breaks4h ago

Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office

Ex-Rockdale deputy accused of killing the father of her unborn child
22m ago

Credit: TNS

Saddleback’s Rick Warren to address Southern Baptist Conference today
2h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
3h ago

Credit: Facebook

Lawrenceville woman pays off all lunch debts at Gwinnett County school
3h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Small Georgia city clips record topiary, will keep ‘largest’ chicken
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Outside of Miami court where Trump will appear, hundreds of media and crowds await former...
12m ago
NATO leader says Ukrainians are making progress and advancing against Russian forces
15m ago
Nottingham police say man fatally stabbed 3, stole van and ran down 3 more in English...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Live updates: Trump in federal court
Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
17h ago
Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top