9 people, including 2 kids, are shot and wounded in the nation's capital as violence mars July 4

National & World News
Updated 41 minutes ago
X
Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation’s capital have been shot and wounded in a spate of violence marring the holiday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nine people outside enjoying the Independence Day festivities in the nation's capital were shot and wounded early Wednesday, police said, as a spate of violence marred the holiday.

Officers responding around 1 a.m. to the mass shooting in a neighborhood about a 20-minute drive east of the White House found a 9-year-old and a 17-year-old among the victims, Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons said. The victims, who were not publicly identified, were hospitalized with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.

The gunshots were fired from a dark SUV seen driving through the Deanwood neighborhood, Parsons said, calling the shooting targeted. It was unclear if there was more than one shooter in the vehicle, and no arrests had been made, said police, who appealed to the public for information to help in their investigation.

The Washington shooting was the latest in a string of mass shootings over a violent July Fourth weekend.

Thirty people were shot, two fatally, at a block party in Baltimore early Sunday. Many of the shooting victims were children, authorities said.

On Monday night, a shooter in a bulletproof vest opened fire on the streets of Philadelphia, killing five people and wounding two boys, ages 2 and 13, before he surrendered, police said.

Three people were killed and eight others were injured when several men fired indiscriminately into a crowd of hundreds that had gathered in a Texas neighborhood following a festival in the area, authorities said. The shooting in the Fort Worth neighborhood of Como happened late Monday night, about two hours after the annual ComoFest ended.

And in Florida, a 7-year-old child was killed in a shooting during an altercation between two groups gathered for July Fourth celebrations along a causeway that crosses Tampa Bay, police said. A man also was hit with gunfire but was expected to survive. The child was pronounced dead at a hospital.

___

This story has been corrected to show 30 people, not 28, were shot in Baltimore.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

The Jolt: Politics and running go hand in hand at AJC Peachtree Road Race 3h ago

Credit: City of Conyers

Will Conyers soon be home to a new sports and entertainment district?
1h ago

Georgia clinics see nearly as many patients as before stricter abortion law
3h ago

Cobb government spent millions to fix the staffing crisis. It got worse
4h ago

Cobb government spent millions to fix the staffing crisis. It got worse
4h ago

Credit: AP

Braves fight, but winning streak ends at nine
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Environmental activists arrested at Wimbledon for throwing confetti and puzzle pieces on...
5m ago
Hockey Diversity Alliance feels betrayed, says NHL 'late to party' in launching inclusion...
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as markets worldwide pull back
21m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
3h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
4h ago
Braves’ July 4th history: A home run by Rick Camp and 4 a.m. fireworks
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top