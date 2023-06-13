X

9 wounded in Denver mass shooting after Nuggets win and suspect taken into custody, police say

National & World News
Updated 9 minutes ago
Police say nine people were wounded in a mass shooting in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win

DENVER (AP) — Nine people were wounded in a mass shooting early Tuesday in Denver in an area where basketball fans had been celebrating the Nuggets first NBA title win, police said, and a suspect was taken into custody.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. — about 3 1/2 hours after the game — and three of the injured were in critical condition, the Denver Police Department said in a statement. The suspect, a man, was one of the six people who suffered injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened about a mile from Ball Arena, where the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat on Monday night.

“As far as what led up to this altercation that resulted in the shots being fired, that’s still under investigation at this time," police spokesperson Doug Schepman said. "It did occur in the area where we had largest gathering of folks celebrating during the night.”

A small crowd was in the area at the time of the shooting, he said, but had “diminished quite a bit at that point.” He said the shooting was in an area where a lot of people might have come out of bars after the game.

Police were interviewing witnesses and Schepman described the ongoing investigation “expansive."

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

AJC IN MIAMI: Trump faces classified documents charges44m ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan

Shooting at Piedmont Park injures bystander, rattles residents
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers apply lessons learned to next steps
1h ago

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci rejects ‘absurd’ plea offer from Fulton DA
15h ago

Atlanta rapper YFN Lucci rejects ‘absurd’ plea offer from Fulton DA
15h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

DeKalb Schools has one of Georgia’s highest tax rates. Should it change?
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russian missile attack on Zelenskyy’s hometown kills at least 10; several others trapped...
12m ago
Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
13m ago
Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he mishandled secret...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Trump in federal court Tuesday: How to follow updates from the AJC
9h ago
Braves national following: Celebrating 50 years since TBS debut
AJC Exclusive: Reckless culture off the field marks UGA football team
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top