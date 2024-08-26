Nation & World News

9 men have died after a pile of gravel collapsed on them in a quarry in Zambia, police say

Police say nine men have died after a large pile of gravel collapsed on them while they were working in a quarry in Zambia
1 hour ago

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Nine men died when a large pile of gravel collapsed on them while they were working in a quarry in Zambia, police said Monday.

The men were operating illegally in the quarry and were loading gravel onto a truck, police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said. The driver of the truck survived with injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The collapse happened Sunday in a quarry in Chongwe about 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of the capital, Lusaka.

Eight bodies were recovered on Sunday before the rescue operation was suspended when night fell. A ninth body was pulled out on Monday, police said.

Chongwe District Commissioner Evans Lupiya said the men and the truck were buried under the gravel. Police have opened an investigation.

Zambia has had several fatal accidents involving men operating illegally in quarries or mines.

In December, nearly 30 informal miners died at an open-pit copper mine in the north of the country when heavy trains triggered landslides that buried them alive inside tunnels.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge blocks Arizona lithium drilling that tribe says is threat to sacred lands
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kenyan man being held over the discovery of dismembered female bodies escapes from police...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Gunmen ambush and kill 11 police officers in eastern Pakistan, officials say
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

He once poached the wild animals of Zimbabwe. Now he preaches against it
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sven-Goran Eriksson, Swedish soccer coach who was first foreigner to lead England team...5m ago
Harris and Trump squabble over muted mics at upcoming debate7m ago
Police in Iceland call off search at ice cave collapse that killed 1 man, saying no one...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: ABC

What was that over Atlanta? A bird? A plane? No, it was Steve Harvey2h ago
INSIDE CITY HALL
Influential Atlanta City council member will not seek reelection
UPDATE
16-year-old in custody; 4 men found shot to death at park in Northwest Georgia