Nation & World News

9 killed in western Wisconsin traffic crash involving a semitruck and a van, report says

A crash at a western Wisconsin highway intersection involving a semitrailer and a van has reportedly killed nine people
1 hour ago

DEWHURST, Wis. (AP) — A crash Friday at a western Wisconsin highway intersection involving a semitrailer and a van reportedly killed nine people.

KSTP reports the Clark County sheriff's office told the station nine people died in the accident. The sheriff's office didn't return messages from The Associated Press, and the Wisconsin State Patrol referred questions to local authorities.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families and loved ones of all those involved, as well as the first responders who worked quickly to provide support at the scene,” Gov. Tony Evers posted on X.

Preliminary reports indicated the semitrailer on State Highway 95 collided with a van traveling on County Highway J, the sheriff's department said in an earlier statement.

The van entered the intersection and was struck by the semitrailer, the sheriff’s department said.

The crash left Highway 95 closed. Overhead video footage showed both vehicles on their sides.

It wasn’t clear exactly how many people were riding in the two vehicles.

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election4h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
4h ago

Widespread, heavy rain tonight brings risk of metro flooding
14h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
6h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Fulton DA Fani Willis faces two challengers in reelection bid
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Georgia’s Geoff Duncan could wage No Labels bid for president
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Iran is responsible for the 'physical violence' that killed Mahsa Amini in 2022, UN probe...
8m ago
Facing historic shifts, Latin American women bathe streets in purple on International...
26m ago
Foreigners trapped in violence-torn Haiti wait desperately for a way out
33m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Today is last day to vote early in the Georgia presidential primary
12h ago
Georgia hospitals find some workarounds after billing systems cyberattack
Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue