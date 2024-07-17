Nation & World News

9 crew members rescued, search still on for others after oil tanker capsizes in Arabian Sea off Oman

Nine crew members were rescued and another died as teams searched for others after an oil tanker capsized this week off the coast of Oman, according to the country's state news agency
By MICHAEL WAKIN – Associated Press
33 minutes ago

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Search teams rescued nine crew members, mostly Indians, and recovered the body of another as they searched the Arabian Sea waters for others after an oil tanker capsized this week off the coast of Oman, Omani state media said Wednesday.

The tanker, the MT Prestige Falcon, capsized late Monday about 25 nautical miles (29 miles) southeast of Oman's Ras Madrakah area, according to Oman’s Maritime Security Agency.

The cause of the capsizing and the condition of the tanker and its cargo were not immediately known. But the Indian Navy, which sent a warship to help in the search operations, said the rescue teams were dealing with rough seas and strong winds.

In a statement, the Navy said eight Indians and another crewmember had been rescued, and that Indian and Omani teams were continuing to search for others. The crew included 13 Indians and three Sri Lankans, it said. Oman's state news agency reported that, along with the nine rescued, one other crewmember had died.

The 117-meter-long (383-foot) Prestige Falcon, flying the flag of Comoros, had been carrying a cargo of oil products from the port of Hamriya in the United Arab Emirates to the Yemeni port of Aden, according to the shipping-tracking website marinetraffic.com.

