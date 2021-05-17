ajc logo
X

88% of children covered by monthly payments starting in July

Biden Signs , $1.9 Trillion, COVID-19 Relief Law.The relief package was passed by Congress on March 10.On March 11, Biden signed it into law a day before he was expected to do so. .This historic legislation is about rebuilding the backbone of this country and giving people in this nation, working people, middle class folks, people who built the country, a fighting chance, President Joe Biden, via CNN.According to White House chief of staff Ron Klain, they will hold the "celebration of the signing on Friday, as planned, with Congressional leaders!".Qualifying Americans will receive up to $1,400 stimulus payments, .$300-per-week jobless benefits and an expanded child tax credit of up to $3,600 per child.Billions will also be allocated for state and local aid, small businesses and reopening schools.On March 11, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said checks will begin hitting people's bank accounts this weekend if the IRS has their direct deposit information on file

National & World News | 18 minutes ago
By JOSH BOAK, Associated Press
Treasury Department says 39 million families set to receive monthly child payments beginning July 15

WASHINGTON — The Treasury Department said Monday that 39 million families are set to receive monthly child payments beginning July 15.

The payments are part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which expanded the child tax credit for one year and made it possible to pre-pay the benefits monthly. Nearly 88% of children are set to receive the benefits without their parents needing to take any additional action.

ExploreComplete coverage: Coronavirus

Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17. The child tax credit was previously capped at $2,000 and only paid out to families with income tax obligations after they filed with the IRS.

ExplorePelosi: Masks stay on despite new CDC recommendations

But for this year, couples earning $150,000 or less can receive the full payments on the 15th of each month, in most cases by direct deposit. The benefits total $3,600 annually for children under 6 and $3,000 for those who are older. The IRS will determine eligibility based on the 2019 and 2020 tax years, but people will also be able to update their status through an online portal. The administration is also setting up another online portal for non-filers who might be eligible for the child tax credit.

The president has proposed an extension of the increased child tax credit through 2025 as part of his $1.8 trillion families plan. Outside analysts estimate the payments could essentially halve child poverty. The expanded credits could cost roughly $100 billion a year.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top