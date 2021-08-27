86-year old driver Tony Dandeo wins race at Freehold Raceway

Dandeo broke the mark set by George McCandless, who drove Kehms Scooter to victory at Freehold on Oct. 20, 1994, at the age of 83.

Dandeo, who turned 86 just a week ago, put Stick That Lip Out on the lead at the start of the 10th race and won the mile race in 1:59.2 for owner August Santore and trainer John Wyatt.