85-year-old JoAnne Carner shatters age with 80 in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JoAnne Carner, at 85 years old, shot a 9-over 80 on Friday in the second round of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Fox Chapel.

A day after matching her age with an 85, Carner had consecutive birdies on the par-5 second and par-3 third on her second nine.

The Hall of Famer has shot her age or lower eight times in the tournament first played in 2018, seven in her last eight rounds.