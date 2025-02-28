Nation & World News
Nation & World News

84 Indonesians freed from scam centers in Myanmar are set to go home

Eighty-four Indonesians freed from scam centers in Myanmar are set to return home Friday as the repatriation effort for such workers strains regional resources
Thai soldiers provide security for the transfer of Indonesia nationals who had worked at scam centers in eastern Myanmar, on their arrival at Thailand's Mae Sot, Tak province before being sent back to Indonesia on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Thai soldiers provide security for the transfer of Indonesia nationals who had worked at scam centers in eastern Myanmar, on their arrival at Thailand's Mae Sot, Tak province before being sent back to Indonesia on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
By JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI – Associated Press
Updated 35 minutes ago

MAE SOT, Thailand (AP) — Eighty-four Indonesians freed from scam centers in Myanmar were set to return home Friday as the repatriation of thousands of such workers after a crackdown strains regional resources.

The Indonesians were among more than 7,000 people being held in the Myanmar border town Myawaddy following a crackdown on the scam centers by Thailand, Myanmar and China. Two buses carrying the Indonesians arrived Thursday in the Thai border city of Mae Sot, where the passengers had health checks and their identities were verified.

Hundreds of thousands of people are believed to have been lured to work in Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos to commit global scams through false romances, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes. Many of the workers were recruited under false pretenses, only to find themselves trapped in virtual slavery.

The Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry said the 84 Indonesians, which included 69 men and 15 women, were healthy and will fly to Jakarta on three commercial flights Friday. The ministry had said last week as many as 270 Indonesians were stranded in Myanmar after leaving the scam centers, but it was not clear why only 84 were being repatriated.

Judha Nugraha, director of Indonesian citizen protection at the ministry, has said that approximately 6,800 Indonesians have fallen victim to illegal job scams, ending up in online gambling operations or bogus investment schemes in Myanmar and several other countries over the past few years.

The crackdown on the scam centers in Myanmar followed a meeting in Beijing in early February between Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Chinese leader Xi Jinping where she said Thailand would crack down on the scam networks.

Thailand has cut off electricity, internet and gas supplies to several areas in Myanmar hosting scam centers along the border.

More than 600 Chinese nationals were repatriated last week. Earlier, some 260 people from 20 countries, including Ethiopia, Brazil and the Philippines, crossed from Myanmar into Thai custody. Many have returned home but more than 100 remain in Thailand awaiting repatriation, Thai officials said.

The size and scale of the repatriation effort is straining Thai government resources and leading to delays for those waiting to go home. Officials from Thailand, Myanmar and China were expected to meet Friday to address the logistics of the crackdown as concerns grow about a possible humanitarian crisis along the border.

___

Associated Press writer Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

Thai soldiers provide security for the transfer of Indonesia nationals who had worked at scam centers in eastern Myanmar, on their arrival at Thailand's Mae Sot, Tak province before being sent back to Indonesia on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Thai soldiers provide security for the transfer of Indonesia nationals who had worked at scam centers in eastern Myanmar, on their arrival at Thailand's Mae Sot, Tak province before being sent back to Indonesia on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A truck pass through a military check point near display vinyl signs in Thai, English warning Thais and foreigners of the risk of being trafficked to work along the Myanmar border in Mae Sot, Tak province Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Thai soldiers provide security for the transfer of Indonesia nationals who had worked at scam centers in eastern Myanmar, on their arrival at Thailand's Mae Sot, Tak province before being sent back to Indonesia on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Credit: AP

84 Indonesians taken out of scam centers in Myanmar are set to go home

Over 7,000 workers from scam centers in Myanmar are awaiting repatriation after a regional crackdown

Thailand deports 40 Uyghur men back to China after more than a decade in detention

The Latest

This photo provided on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the test firings of what it says are strategic cruise missiles off the country’s west coast Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Credit: AP

North Korea says it performed cruise missile tests, days after it vowed to respond to US threats

16m ago

Stock market today: Asian shares skid, hit by AI doubts and Trump tariff hikes

20m ago

Southern California, UCLA, Texas and Notre Dame are projected top seeds in women's NCAA Tournament

22m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake