BreakingNews
Fulton judge rejects Trump free speech challenge to election charges
Nation & World News

80-year-old American tourist killed in elephant attack during game drive in Zambia

A safari company says a bull elephant charged a truck that an 80-year-old American was riding in with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian national park, flipping over the vehicle and killing her
By FARAI MUTSAKA – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A bull elephant charged a truck that an 80-year-old American was riding in with other tourists on a game drive in a Zambian national park, flipping over the vehicle and killing her, a safari company said.

The attack injured five others on March 30 in the vast Kafue National Park, which covers 22,400 square kilometers (8,600 square miles) and is one of Africa's largest animal reserves.

According to the safari company Wilderness, the “aggressive” bull elephant unexpectedly charged at the truck, which was carrying six guests and a guide on a morning excursion through wild areas.

It wasn't clear what upset the bull. But in a video widely circulated online, the pachyderm is seen menacingly charging through the bushy terrain toward the tourists’ vehicle. A man is heard shouting “hey hey hey,” in apparent but futile efforts to scare it away. It reaches the truck and flips it over using its trunk.

Another female tourist was seriously injured and flown by helicopter to South Africa for treatment while the rest were treated for minor injuries, the company said.

“This is a devastating incident for everyone involved and we are doing our best to support the family and all affected,” Tarryn Gibson, the safari company’s head of communications told The Associated Press on Thursday. Gibson did not identify the tourist who was killed, and said her family wished for privacy. The company also asked people to not share the video of the attack online.

While many wildlife parks in southern Africa teem with dangerous animals like elephants and lions, such incidents are rare, although they sometimes do occur with fatal consequences due to the unpredictability of wild animals.

Keith Vincent, chief executive officer of the safari company, said rough terrain minimized chances of an escape.

“Our guides are all extremely well trained and experienced, but sadly in this instance the terrain and vegetation was such that the guide’s route became blocked and he could not move the vehicle out of harm’s way quickly enough” he said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Terra cotta pipes, old sewers add complexity to rebuilding Atlanta's Gulch2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Fulton judge rejects Trump free speech challenge to election charges
12m ago

Credit: CP Group

CNN Center is no more. Atlanta icon’s new name is now ‘The Center’
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Some Rockdale residents didn’t get phone alerts before tornado, officials say
24m ago

Credit: John Spink

Some Rockdale residents didn’t get phone alerts before tornado, officials say
24m ago

Credit: contr

Port of Brunswick expecting shipments diverted from Baltimore
56m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Athletics announce plans to play the next 3 seasons in minor league park near Sacramento
10m ago
Average long-term US mortgage rate rises modestly this week, holding just below 7%
13m ago
Where have you been? A California dog missing since the summer is found in Michigan
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Black culture events to attend for 404 Day 2024
After weird start on road, Braves come home with chance to get on roll
Here’s a recipe to try from the newest Atlanta James Beard finalists from Talat Market