8-year-old killed, 2 adults wounded during Chicago shooting

“I stand before you, saddened and angered, that another child has lost their life in senseless gun violence in the city of Chicago,” he told reporters at the scene Monday night.

Chicago fire officials said the man and woman were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, with each suffering a gunshot wound to the back.

The mother of the slain child was also wounded in the crash, McDermott said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details regarding the child's death. The girl is the sixth child 10 or younger to be killed in Chicago since late June, according to data from the Chicago Sun-Times.

As of late Monday night, at least seven people were killed and 44 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago over the Labor Day weekend.

So far in 2020, figures from the Chicago Tribune show that at least 175 children ages 16 or younger have been shot in the nation's third largest city, with at least 21 of them dying. Overall, more than 2,850 people have been shot in Chicago this year, at least 464 of them fatally.