8 shot including 2 men killed at a party with hundreds attending in Memphis park, police say

Police in Tennessee say eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park
Updated 23 minutes ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Eight people were shot including two men who were killed at an unsanctioned public party in a Memphis city park Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded at 7:19 p.m. to a reported shooting, Memphis Police Department Chief Cerelyn Davis said during a news conference at the scene.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene, Davis said.

The six surviving victims were transported to area hospitals and one was in critical condition at Regional One Health in Memphis, police said.

The shooting occurred at a block party in Orange Mound Park, which Davis said included an estimated 200 to 300 attendees but did not appear to have been issued a city permit.

At least two people are believed to have fired weapons during the shooting and police were examing video footage as part of the ongoing investigation, Davis said. There were no immediate arrests.

“In light of recent events, we stand together to denounce these senseless acts of violence,” Davis said.

The Memphis police initially reported there were 16 people shot but revised the number in a social media post, noting the error appeared to have been a result of “several victims being reported multiple times.”

