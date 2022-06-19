ajc logo
X

8 more dead as India's Assam state reels under floods

Indian army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Combined ShapeCaption
Indian army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

National & World News
By WASBIR HUSSAIN, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Massive flooding and mudslides in northeastern India’s Assam state have claimed eight more lives, taking the death toll to 62 from weeks of heavy rains that caused one of Asia’s largest rivers to overflow

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Massive flooding and mudslides in northeastern India's Assam state have claimed eight more lives, officials said Sunday, taking the death toll to 62 from weeks of heavy rains that caused one of Asia’s largest rivers to overflow.

Assam's disaster management agency said 32 of the state's 35 districts were underwater as the swollen Brahmaputra River broke its banks, displacing more than 3 million people. The Indian army was called in for rescue efforts and the air force remained on standby.

The Brahmaputra flows from China's Tibet through India and into Bangladesh on a nearly 800 kilometer (497 mile) journey through Assam.

On Sunday, four people went missing when a boat carrying nine capsized in eastern Assam’s Dibrugarh district, 500 kilometers (310 miles) east of Gauhati, the state capital. Police said that search operations were ongoing but they were hampered by strong currents.

Forecasters are expecting a respite from rains after incessant downpours.

On Saturday, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toured flood-hit areas and described the situation as grim.

“We are now focusing on relief and rescue operations,” Sarma said, adding that more than 20,000 people have been evacuated by the army and other rescue agencies.

Annual monsoon rains hit the region in June-September. The rains are crucial for crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

Flooding from swollen rivers has also spilled over to neighboring Bangladesh, where the government said the situation was likely to deteriorate in the worst-hit Sunamganj and Sylhet districts in the northeast as well as in the north.

Lightning strikes in parts of Bangladesh have left at least nine dead since Friday.

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman holds a child and stands in floodwaters watching Indian army soldiers rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

A woman holds a child and stands in floodwaters watching Indian army soldiers rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman holds a child and stands in floodwaters watching Indian army soldiers rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

Credit: Anupam Nath

Combined ShapeCaption
Indian army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

Indian army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

Combined ShapeCaption
Indian army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

Credit: Anupam Nath

Combined ShapeCaption
An elderly woman sits on a rescue boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

An elderly woman sits on a rescue boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

Combined ShapeCaption
An elderly woman sits on a rescue boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

Credit: Anupam Nath

Combined ShapeCaption
Indian army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

Indian army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

Combined ShapeCaption
Indian army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Credit: Anupam Nath

Credit: Anupam Nath

Editors' Picks
Senate hopeful Herschel Walker: ‘I’ve never denied any of my kids’16h ago
Last seat on Gwinnett school board comes down to a runoff
23h ago
Bulldogs edge Alabama for commitment from 5-star kicker
10h ago
Camino pilgrims help rural Spain’s emptying villages survive
1h ago
Camino pilgrims help rural Spain’s emptying villages survive
1h ago
Yellowstone National Park to partly reopen after floods
10h ago
The Latest
Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth
8m ago
Morale is concern as NATO chief warns war could last 'years'
24m ago
French voters elect parliamentarians, in test for Macron
27m ago
Featured
VIDEO THUMBNAIL ONLY

Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
20h ago
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top