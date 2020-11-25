8 migrants die as boat overturns near Spanish island

In the other incidents, the national rescue service and Civil Guard rescued some 450 people, including women and children, arriving in 16 boats near Gran Canaria island. One person died.

Anselmo Pestana, the central government's representative on the islands, said the arrivals “generated difficulties but obviously none more painful than to see bodies, people arriving on our coasts dead.”

He said that many possibly didn't know how to swim, and thanked residents for helping in the rescue.

Officials said the migrants were from northwest African and sub-Saharan countries. Many had set sail from Morocco several days ago.

Many of the rescued were taken to the Arguineguín dock on the southwestern coast of Gran Canaria, where nearly 600 people of different origins are being kept, some in tents. Numbers on the dock rose to more than 2,000 recently.

Spain has promised to set up more tents to accommodate the people arriving.

More than 19,000 people fleeing poverty, violence or other circumstances have arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands this year, a 1,000% increase from the same period in 2019. More than 500 have died in the attempt. Around half of the arrivals — and most of the deaths — have been in the past 30 days, a spike that has strained resources on the archipelago.

Spanish coastguards dock in Arguineguin carrying over 80 people after their rescue in Gran Canaria island, Spain on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.

An African migrant is helped off the floor at Arguineguin port after their rescue in Gran Canaria island, Spain on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020.

Migrants from Maghreb disembark at Arguineguin port after their rescue in Gran Canaria island, Spain on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020.

Spanish coastguards arrive in Arguineguin port carrying migrants after their rescue in Gran Canaria island, Spain on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020.

A member of Spanish Coastguards guides a boat used by migrants at as they arrive in Arguineguin port carrying migrants after their rescue in Gran Canaria island, Spain on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020.

Spanish coastguards arrive in Arguineguin carrying migrants after their rescue in Gran Canaria island, Spain on Wednesday Nov. 25, 2020.

Spanish coastguards dock in Arguineguin carrying over 80 people after their rescue in Gran Canaria island, Spain on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020.