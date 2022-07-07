ajc logo
8 killed, 44 injured in car crash in southern Egypt

By Associated Press
1 hour ago
Egypt's state-run news agency says eight people were killed and 44 injured in a car crash near the southern province of Aswan

CAIRO (AP) — Eight people were killed and 44 injured in a car crash on Thursday near Egypt's southern province of Aswan, the state-run news agency reported.

The crash took place in the early morning when a passenger bus collided with a truck, on a highway linking Awsan to Abu Simbel, the seat of the ancient temples of Ramses II, MENA said.

Ambulance vehicles rushed to the scene to carry the casualties' bodies to Aswan's morgue and to transfer the wounded to the province's main hospital, added the report.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. The crashes and collisions are mostly caused by speeding, bad roads or poor enforcement of traffic laws.

In January, at least 16 people were killed 18 others injured when a microbus collided with a public transportation bus in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt’s official statistics agency says there were around 10,000 road accidents in 2019, the most recent year for which statistics are available, leaving over 3,480 dead. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.

