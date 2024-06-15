Nation & World News

8 Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza

Israel’s military says that eight soldiers have been killed in southern Gaza in the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months
Updated 2 minutes ago

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's military said Saturday that eight soldiers were killed in southern Gaza in the deadliest attack on Israeli forces in months.

Only one of the dead troops was identified by the army. No further information was immediately available.

The deaths will likely fuel calls for a cease-fire and heighten Israeli public anger over ultra-Orthodox exemptions from the military.

In January, 21 Israeli troops were killed in a single attack by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Months of cease-fire negotiations have failed to find common ground between Israeli and Hamas. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Hamas proposed changes to a U.S.-backed plan, some of which he said were “workable” and some not, without elaborating.

Israel's bombardment and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, who don't give the breakdown of civilians and fighters. The war has also driven about 80% of the population of 2.3 million from their homes, and Israeli restrictions and ongoing fighting have hindered efforts to bring in humanitarian aid, fueling widespread hunger.

Israel launched its campaign after Hamas and other militants stormed into Israel on Oct. 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage. Over 100 hostages were released during a weeklong cease-fire last year in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. Hamas is believed to be holding around 80 hostages and the remains of another 40.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Music publishers urge Georgia, other states to investigate Spotify

Credit: Contributed

Lawmaker’s goal after son’s near-death experience: Increase organ donations

Credit: CITY OF COLLEGE PARK

College Park drops Six West residential developer

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Gwinnett school board candidates square off in runoffs Tuesday

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Gwinnett school board candidates square off in runoffs Tuesday

Credit: Horizon Theatre

OBITUARY
Georgia author’s background found life in stories
The Latest

Credit: AP

Olympic spots are on the line for Patrick Cantlay and Corey Conners at the US Open
14m ago
UK royals unite on palace balcony, with Kate back at her first public event since cancer...
20m ago
Much of U.S. braces for extreme weather, from southern heat wave to possible snow in the...
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Thomas Wheatley

RIP, original World of Coca-Cola
New earthquake shakes Lake Lanier, continuing ‘swarm’ of seismic events
Here are the top 5 hottest days in Atlanta's history.