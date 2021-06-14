1 dead 7 hurt in vehicle crash at West Texas mud race

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a racetrack in Fabens, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of El Paso and less than a mile from the Mexican border, the El Paso County Sheriff's Department said.

Eight people were taken to a hospital, including three spectators in critical condition, the sheriff's department said in a statement. Willie Valadez Ramirez was pronounced dead at the hospital and two people remained in critical but stable condition Monday, according to the department.