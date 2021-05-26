8 dead in shooting at railyard serving Silicon Valley

“These folks were heroes during COVID 19, the buses never stopped running, VTA didn’t stop running. They just kept at work, and now we’re really calling on them to be heroes a second time to survive such a terrible, terrible tragedy,” Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez.

VTA trains were already out on morning runs when the shooting occurred. Light rail service was to be suspended at noon and replaced with bus bridges, agency Chairman Glenn Hendricks told a news conference.

“It’s just very difficult for everyone to be able try to wrap their heads around and understand what has happened,” Hendricks said.

Two patients were transported to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to spokesperson Joy Alexiou. One person was pronounced dead upon arrival, and the other was in critical condition.

Outside the scene, Michael Hawkins told The Mercury News that he was waiting for his mother, Rochelle Hawkins, who had called him from a co-worker’s phone to assure him that she was safe.

When the shooting started, “she got down with the rest of her coworkers” and dropped her cellphone, Michael Hawkins told the newspaper. Rochelle Hawkins did not see the shooter, and she was not sure how close she had been to the attacker, her son said.

The attack was the county’s second shooting in less than two years. A gunman killed three people before killing himself at a popular garlic festival in Gilroy in July 2019.

At a news conference, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo lamented the “horrific day for our city.” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a tweet that his office was “in close contact with local law enforcement and monitoring this situation closely.”

Agents from the FBI and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the crime scene, officials said.

Law enforcement officers respond to the scene of a shooting at a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) facility on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said the railyard shooting left multiple people, including the shooter, dead.

Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) workers gather near a railyard following a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in San Jose, Calif.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in San Jose, Calif. Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a rail yard and that the suspect is dead.

This aerial photo shows deputies investigate an active shooter at a San Jose rail station on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. The mayor of San Jose said several people were being treated for injuries after police and sheriff's officials responded to reports of a shooting at a railyard on Wednesday. Mayor Sam Liccardo said in a tweet that "the shooter is no longer a threat" and the facility has been evacuated. He said the shooting "has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed."

Valley Transportation Authority workers cross West Hedding Street near the scene of a mass shooting in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, May 26. 2021. Gunfire erupted Wednesday at a railyard in San Jose, and a sheriff's spokesman said multiple people were killed and wounded and that the suspect was dead.