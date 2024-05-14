BreakingNews
8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
Nation & World News

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida

The Florida Highway Patrol says a bus carrying farmworkers in central Florida has overturned, killing eight people and injuring another 40 passengers
Updated 5 minutes ago

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A bus carrying farmworkers in central Florida overturned on Tuesday, killing eight people and injuring about 40 other passengers, authorities said.

The bus was transporting 53 farmworkers when it collided with a truck in Marion County, north of Orlando, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Authorities say the bus swerved off State Road 40, a straight but somewhat hilly two-lane road that passes through farms. It crashed through a fence and ended up on its side in a field. The workers were being transported to Cannon Farms in Dunellon, which has been harvesting watermelons.

There is no immediate indication that weather was a factor.

“We will be closed today out of respect to the losses and injuries endured early this morning in the accident that took place to the Olvera Trucking Harvesting Corp.,” Cannon Farms announced on its Facebook page. “Please pray with us for the families and the loved ones involved in this tragic accident. We appreciate your understanding at this difficult time.”

Cannon Farms describes itself as a family owned commercial farming operation that has farmed its land for more than 100 years, focusing now on peanuts and watermelons, which it sends to grocery stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC, AP

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
In TV ad, Kemp derides Georgia Supreme Court challenger Barrow

Red Lobster temporarily closes three Georgia restaurants
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?
2h ago

Credit: Rosie Manins

County loses appeal in deputy’s trans surgery case
1h ago

Credit: Rosie Manins

County loses appeal in deputy’s trans surgery case
1h ago

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Hush money trial: Trump signed the checks, Cohen testifies
33m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Speaker Mike Johnson's appearance at Trump's felony trial marks a remarkable moment in US...
7m ago
THE LATEST
Half a million people flee fighting in Gaza, UN says, as Israel marks Independence Day
9m ago
AP exclusive: Maradona heirs say his Golden Ball trophy was stolen. They want to stop its...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs
Trump hush money trial: A timeline of key events in the case