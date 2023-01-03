ajc logo
X

$785M Mega Millions prize is 6th largest in US history

National & World News
18 minutes ago
An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot set for Tuesday night will give lottery players a chance to start the new year with a lucrative bang.

The big prize is the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history and has grown so large because no one has matched all six of the game's numbers for more than two months. There have been 22 straight drawings without a big winner, allowing the prize to roll over and become ever-larger.

The jackpot-winning drought isn't surprising given the miserable odds of one in 302.6 million of winning the top prize.

The $785 million jackpot is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for a cash payout, which for Tuesday night's drawing would be an estimated $395 million.

The jackpot is the largest since someone in California won a record $2.04 billion Powerball prize on Nov. 8. There still has not been an announced winner of that jackpot.

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Locher/AP

The Jolt: House speaker drama casts shadow over first day of new Congress 3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Kemp, Jones eye new crime crackdowns in 2023
1h ago

Credit: Jeff Dean

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta eyes subsidizing e-bikes as popularity surges
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Atlanta eyes subsidizing e-bikes as popularity surges
3h ago

Countdown to national championship: TCU stands in Georgia’s way ... again
2h ago
The Latest

Donations swell for Damar Hamlin’s toy drive through his Chasing M’s foundation
24m ago
German doctor jailed for illegally issuing mask exemptions
24m ago
Florida sheriff: Burglars call 911 to get help moving stuff
35m ago
Featured

Credit: Jeff Dean

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin in Monday Night Football game?
4h ago
New laws that took effect in Georgia on New Year's Day
Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top