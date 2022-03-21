76ers stars Harden, Embiid out for Monday's game vs. Heat

Embiid, who entered Monday tied with LeBron James for the NBA lead in scoring (29.8 ppg), is nursing back soreness. The five-time All-Star, who is one of the frontrunners for the MVP award, has played in 58 games this season. He has made playing regularly a priority this season. The sixth-year center hasn't played more than 64 games in a season. He missed nine contests in November due to health and safety protocols.

Harden has averaged 22.4 points, 10.5 assists and 7.0 rebounds in 11 games with the 76ers since being acquired from Brooklyn for Ben Simmons in a blockbuster trade last month. But a left hamstring injury kept Harden off the court in his final four games with the Nets and first four with the 76ers. Since then, the 10-time All-Star and former MVP has played in 11 of 12 games, missing only the 76ers’ 99-82 defeat at Miami on March 5.